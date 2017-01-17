Identity of man shot by police released Local News Identity of man shot by police released The identity of the man shot and killed by Austin Police last weekend has been released. It started as a fight in front of a bar on Anderson Mill Road and ended in a nearby church courtyard.

Police say 47-year-old Scott Gilpin was shot when he approached officers carrying two guns.

A crime-scene is the last thing you would expect to see at a church.

"The bulk of our damage is this way," says Pastor Josh Robinson.

The window and side pane were shattered, bullet holes found on both doors.

Pastor Josh Robinson was woken up to the news of this tragedy.

"Heartbreaking, jolting, unsettling, unnerving for all people involved," says Pastor Robinson.

Austin Police say they were called to a fight in progress at the parking lot of Anderson Mill Pub around 1:00 Saturday morning.

An officer on scene told investigators he saw Gilpin fire about five shots in the air. Then Gilpin reportedly ran with a rifle and shotgun to Hope Presbyterian Church, barricading himself behind a wall in the courtyard.

"For about 13 minutes, where our officers continually gave the subject orders to drop the weapons and to come out and talk to them. The suspect continually refused to do so. He did maintain a dialogue but he refused to comply with their orders to drop the weapons," says Assistant Chief Chris Mcilvain, Austin Police Department.

Authorities were waiting for negotiators and the SWAT team to arrive, when they say Gilpin started walking toward them.

Officers say it was then, when Officer Jesse Lane fired - killing the man.

"Whether you are friends, family, or loved ones of the man who died....or friends, family and loved ones of the police officer who shot, there's no good story here. This could have gone in any direction in our neighborhood, it could have occurred in the cul-de-sac of a street nearby, it could have happened and played out in a strip mall but it played out here," says Pastor Robinson.

Hope Presybyterian Church implemented a safety plan two years ago, which consists of several phases.

They plan to keep that going.

Pastor Robinson says he is praying for the officer involved and the man who lost his life that night.

"We never know what triggers there are in life that cause us to either be unstable, or to find ourselves overwrought with life's turmoils that can lead us down various paths," says Pastor Robinson.



He reminds us all that God is with us.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave as an internal affairs investigation continues.