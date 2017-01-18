13 people displaced after North Austin triplex fire

13 people are displaced and firefighters are keeping an eye out for hot spots after a triplex fire in North Austin.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of John Nance Garner. That's just north of Powell Lane between Georgian and I-35.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames. They were able to knock out the fire in about 30 minutes.

The building is seriously damaged. Officials say four children are including in the 13 who are out of their homes. The Red Cross is helping those displaced find a place to go.

A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns to his arm and smoke inhalation.

A dog did go missing but was later found.

Fire officials say they are still working to determine if there were working smoke alarms but emphasize the importance of working smoking alarms.

The Austin Fire Department installs free smoke detectors for those who need them. For more information you can call 512-974-0299.