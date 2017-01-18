Hays County searching for aggravated assault suspect

Posted:Jan 18 2017 12:02PM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 12:02PM CST

Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for William Michael Bryars after a reported aggravated assault  on his mother this morning. 

The victim was beaten with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver, according to officials. Bryars, 17, left the scene in his mother's 2012 Nissan Altima, LP HGB1301. Officials believe he may be on his way to Missouri. 

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police say to not approach him and call 911 immediately if you see him. 

If you have any information call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories