Hays County searching for aggravated assault suspect

Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for William Michael Bryars after a reported aggravated assault on his mother this morning.

The victim was beaten with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver, according to officials. Bryars, 17, left the scene in his mother's 2012 Nissan Altima, LP HGB1301. Officials believe he may be on his way to Missouri.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police say to not approach him and call 911 immediately if you see him.

If you have any information call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896.