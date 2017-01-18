Barton Springs pool closed until further notice

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has closed Barton Springs pool until further notice due to anticipated flooding from heavy rains received over the past few days. Austin Parks and Recreation Department staff will assess pool conditions as flood waters recede and update the public when the pool is reopened.

Deep Eddy Pool will open at 6 am beginning Thursday, January 19, 2017 to accommodate early morning swimmers while Barton Springs pool is closed.

For more information, please call the Barton Springs Pool hotline at 512-867-3080 or Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Aquatic Administration and Training Center at 512-974-9330.