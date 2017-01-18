Driver accused of mother and son death, charged Local News Driver accused of mother and son death, charged Joe Huguet will never forget the morning of November 28.

Joe Huguet will never forget the morning of November 28.

“I got three different phone calls three different times, all for my sister,” said Huguet.

The first call was from his other sister, Carol, who said their sister Cynthia Vega was involved in a wreck. The second call told him there were fatalities.

“Then the third phone call was the one that was devastating. We found out that it was actually my sister and my nephew,” said Huguet.

The Marble Falls mother was driving eastbound on Highway 71 near Spicewood. She was headed to Lake Travis High School to drop her son Santiago off, when investigators say Bala Chandra Sekhar Gutti hit them head on, as he was driving westbound.

Once Vega's car hit a guardrail, it was left in the road. That's when a semi- trailer hit it, causing their deaths.

“No one really knows what the feeling is like until it happens to your family,” said Huguet.

After being treated, Gutti was arrested December 28 and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Investigators say his blood alcohol content at the scene was .175 , more than twice the legal limit.

“We know that he was drinking somewhere the night before. We don't know where, that party might have some responsibility,” said Brad Bonilla, attorney for the family.

Huguet says they drive by the site all the time headed to work. Each time reminds them of the accident, but more importantly their sister and nephew's infectious personalities.

“She was very smart, very witty. She did her job very well,” said Huguet.

Huguet also says his nephew Santiago was like most teenage boys, into gaming, and loved skateboarding. He also was a hard-worker.

As they hope for justice, they believe Cynthia and Santiago's deaths were not in vain, but more of a reminder.

“Life is too precious. We need to think about safety out on the road. We need to look out for one another,” said Huguet.

Attorney Bonilla said Cynthia Vega's boyfriend was also in the car, but him being on the passenger side, saved his life. Vega leaves behind three children.