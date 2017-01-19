Austin food truck makes Yelp's 2017 Top 100 Places to Eat in U.S.

Posted:Jan 19 2017 10:00AM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 10:00AM CST

An Austin food truck is one of the eateries that have made it onto Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2017. Several other places in Texas also made the cut including one in Bee Cave.

It's the fourth time the online review site has compiled the list. The rankings were determined using a combination of ratings and total number of recent reviews. 

Yelp says that while in years past it was more "famous" places that made the list, this year half the restaurants on the list opened in the past two years.

So which businesses from Texas made the list? Only one from Austin made the cut. Boteco came in at #18. It's a food truck specializing in Brazilian street food located on East 7th. 

BackDraft Pizzeria in Bee Cave came in at #39.

A Texas place did come in #1 on the list: Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery.

Other Lone Star businesses on the list:

#21 Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe in Grapevine

#49 The House of Gyros in Mesquite

#53 Irie's Island Food in Port Aransas

#60 Le' Pam's House of Creole in Houston

#83 Yoyo's Hot Dog in Houston

#89 Las Tortas Perronas in Houston

You check out the full Top 100 here.


