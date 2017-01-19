Search for suspects in aggravated robbery

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at Logan's Mill Apartments on East William Cannon Drive in Austin.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery call at the apartment complex on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6:30 a.m. A female victim was robbed in the parking lot of this complex by two male suspects. During the robbery, she was struck by the suspect's motor vehicle.

The victim sustained serious bodily injury.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Black male

Approx. late 20s

Approx. 5’10”- 6’

Thin build

Last seen wearing dark clothing

Suspect #2 is described as:

Black male

Approx. late 20s

Approx. 5’10”- 6’

Thin build

Last seen wearing dark clothing

Vehicle description:

Black single cab pickup truck (older model, possibly late 90s to early 2000s)

Creaky door

Noisy

The truck may have been elevated

No running boards

A sketch of one of the suspects has been provided by the Austin Police Department.

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspects in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.