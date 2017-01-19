Anti-Trump protests drawing thousands to Austin Friday and Saturday

In the days following Donald Trump's election, the streets of Austin were filled with protests.



And on Friday as the President-Elect gets sworn in, thousands are once again going to let their voices be heard in Austin.



"To have someone as the President that speaks bad about disabled people, that speaks bad about immigrants...our children are watching," said Montserrat Garibay with Education Austin.

Garibay is a school teacher and she's part of "One Resistance" a new grassroots coalition made up of more than 40 organizations who reject Trump's policies on issues like education, labor, healthcare and immigration.

"If he's going to propose laws and ideas that are going to hurt our communities, we're going to stand up, we're going to organize. We're going to hold him accountable because that is not something that the U.S. is going to stand for," Garibay said.

District 4 City Council member Greg Casar has played an active role in One Resistance. He recently announced that UT students are planning to walk out of class at noon on Friday and AISD students at 3. Then they'll join the march and rally.



One Resistance has been working with Austin Police to make sure the event is safe and family-friendly. APD has a busy couple of days ahead of them with many Trump-related protests.



Assistant Chief Chris McIlvain says they expect the majority of protestors will be peaceful

"We've had conversations with leaders, with points of contact who have assured us 'look...there's going to be a lot of people but we just want to be heard. We're not there to cause problems,'" McIlvain said.

But they've got plans in place in case there's trouble.

"If there are folks that plan to try and disrupt activities just understand that we will not tolerate any violence, we won't tolerate any property destruction -- and that's not protesting, that's not marching, that's not rallying, that is rioting. And we won't have any tolerance for that," McIlvain said.

Representatives with One Resistance say starting at 5 on Friday they'll march from Auditorium Shores or Vic Mathias Shores -- up South First and Guadalupe to West 6th and then back down Congress to Auditorium Shores for a rally.



Garibay says there is a symbolic reason for blocking traffic.

"Yes it's going to be a pain to be stuck in traffic for an hour but we're standing up and we have a very strong message that we're united against racism, xenophobia...and our communities are stronger together and we're fighting for that," Garibay said.

"Any street closure downtown is going to have an impact on the traffic, especially on a Friday at rush hour. So our best advice is if people can leave work early that's good if you can. If you can avoid downtown all together, that's good too. If you can't, please just be safe and be patient," McIlvain said.

The One Resistance march and rally begins Friday at 5 and lasts until 7:30.

Also Friday night is an LGBTQ Human Rights Rally on the south steps of the Capitol from 7 to 9.

And then Saturday more than 30,000 women are expected to march down Congress to the Capitol for the Women’s March on Austin starting at noon.