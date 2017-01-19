Keynotes from Rick Perry's confirmation hearing Local News Keynotes from Rick Perry’s confirmation hearing Former Texas governor Rick Perry's confirmation hearing for secretary of energy started out and proceeded on a serious note, and then there was this....

Senator Al Franken: Thank you so much for coming into my office. Did you enjoy meeting me?

Perry: I hope you're that much fun on that dias as you are on your couch.

Perry: “May I rephrase that sir?”

Franken: “Please, please, oh my lord. Oh my lord.”

Perry: “Well I think we've found our Saturday Night Live soundbite,” said Perry.

The comic relief came just in time. During his hearing, Perry talked about his qualifications. With a checkered past, he felt the need to.

In a 2011 presidential debate, Perry named the agencies he wanted to get rid of. He named commerce, education and he couldn't name energy

"I would do with education, commerce, I can't remember the third, I can't sorry. Oops," said Perry.

“My past statements over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking,” said Perry.

He said he has learned about the vital role the agency plays. He also delivered feelings on climate change. He said he believes climate change is happening, but when asked by Senator Bernie Sanders if it was a crisis, he didn't give a straight answer.

"I'm asking if you agree with the scientific community that climate change is a crisis, and we need to transform our energy system to protect future generations?” said Bernie.

“Senator I'll respond. I think having an academic discussion, whether if it's with scientists or with you is an interesting exercise,” said Perry.

Perry was asked about nuclear waste storage as well. The former governor touted his experience in Texas and how that could apply to this role.

“I have the executive experience necessary for leading an organization as large as the Department of Energy. From this experience I learned how important energy is to the American economy,” said Perry.

Other nominees for Trump’s cabinet will be heard up until next Tuesday.