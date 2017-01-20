Dripping Springs aggravated assault suspect in custody

Posted:Jan 20 2017 12:05PM CST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 12:05PM CST

The Hays County Sheriff's Office has announced that a Dripping Springs aggravated assault suspect has been taken into custody. Hays County officials say that the Alton Police Department in Illinois notified them that William Michael Bryars was captured by US Marshalls after a short vehicle pursuit.

Bryars tried to evade officers and subsequently wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Officials say Bryars suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was the one that Bryars had stolen from his mother.

A search for Bryars began after he reportedly assaulted his mother on January 18 in Dripping Springs. It was initially reported that Bryars was headed to Missouri.

Alton is located 24 miles north of St. Louis.

It's not clear if Alton police will be filing any charges. Due to that it has not been determined when Bryars will be extradited to Texas.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories