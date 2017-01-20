Dripping Springs aggravated assault suspect in custody

The Hays County Sheriff's Office has announced that a Dripping Springs aggravated assault suspect has been taken into custody. Hays County officials say that the Alton Police Department in Illinois notified them that William Michael Bryars was captured by US Marshalls after a short vehicle pursuit.

Bryars tried to evade officers and subsequently wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Officials say Bryars suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was the one that Bryars had stolen from his mother.

A search for Bryars began after he reportedly assaulted his mother on January 18 in Dripping Springs. It was initially reported that Bryars was headed to Missouri.

Alton is located 24 miles north of St. Louis.

It's not clear if Alton police will be filing any charges. Due to that it has not been determined when Bryars will be extradited to Texas.