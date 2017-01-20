Harry Middleton, former LBJ speechwriter, dies

Photo courtesy LBJ Presidential Library.
Photo courtesy LBJ Presidential Library.

Harry Middleton, the former speechwriter for former President Lyndon Johnson, has died at the age of 95. He was also a teacher, author and a former director of the LBJ Presidential Library.

In a news release, the LBJ Presidential Library says Middleton is regarded at the most distinguished director to have served in the presidential library system and is often called the "Dean of Presidential Library Directors".

Middleton was the LBJ Library's director from 1970 to 2002. Before that he served a staff assistant to President Johnson from January 1967 to January 1969 and wrote speeches and drafted messages to Congress.

More information from LBJ Presidential Library about the life of Middleton can be found here.


