Austin Food & Wine Festival back in April

Some of the best chefs from Texas and around the country will be back in Austin for the Austin Food & Wine Festival in April.
By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Jan 20 2017 02:13PM CST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 02:13PM CST

Organizers held an event on January 19 to announce this year's lineup which includes Tyson Cole, Ming Tsai, Graham Elliot, Christina Tosi, Jonathan Waxman and Tim Love.

The event will feature chef demos and showcases along with a grand tasting tent where ticket holders can sip, taste and mingle.

There's also a one of a kind hands on grilling demo with Love. He and Waxman shared their thoughts with Good Day Austin's Lauren Petrowski about this year's event and why the event is so popular.

Last year's event was canceled at the last minute due to heavy rains that saturated the grounds at Auditorium Shores. Organizers are hopeful it won't happen again.

This year's festival is April 28-30. Tickets are on sale now. You can get more information here.


