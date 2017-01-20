Man killed in motorcycle crash

San Marcos police identified Quirino Ramirez as the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident Thursday night.

Ramirez was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle on Old Ranch Rd 12 when he hit a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla failed to see Ramirez and pulled out in front of him.

Ramirez hit the side of the car and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and Ramirez are students at Texas State University.