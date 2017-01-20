Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez outlines ICE policy

UPDATE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that the state of Texas will cut funding to Travis County because of a jail policy change announced by Travis County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez released a video message Friday outlining the office's ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) policy.

"The purpose of this policy is to promote public safety through continued Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) enforcement of all Texas criminal laws, to protect and serve all residents of Travis County regardless of their immigration status, and to ensure the continued participation of victims and witnesses regardless of their immigration status."

A few of the policy points are as follows:

TCSO will not "conduct or initiate any immigration status investigation" into people within their custody.

TCSO will not use county resources or time communicating with ICE about an "inmate's release date, incarceration status, or court dates, unless ICE presents a judicial warrant or court order."

Without a judicial warrant or court order, ICE will not be allowed to carry out "civil immigration status investigations at the jail or TCSO offices."

"No TCSO personnel in the jail, on patrol, or elsewhere may inquire about a person's immigration status."

In her video Hernandez said "everyone arrested in Travis County will be treated the same under the law."