Williamson County Republicans celebrate Trump's Inauguration

"I think it actually happened, it was almost too good to be true… I think may not make a perfect president, but I think of the alternative," said JoAnne Douglas.

The gathering at this Georgetown bowling and entertainment spot. It was somewhat a reflection of the unconventional campaign for the White House. doubters may have fallen like bowling pins in November, but there remains some anxiety about just what the next four years will bring.

"I'm really looking forward to bringing all these changes to America and really listening to the every day person I think that's going to be evident soon," said Patty Chalupa.

The word "hope," the way Republicans may now define it, could stand for reform. There may also be a search for a little common political ground, according to WILCo GOP chairman Bill Fairbrother. "There's things in there that both parties can latch onto revitalizing the inner cities building on infrastructure those are traditional items that members of the opposite party could latch onto."

Rudy Martinez is also hoping a pro business agenda will help mend some political fences.

"The reason why I expect unity is this is the first time we have a business man in office and in what makes this country is the small business."

This GOP inaugural watch party was also attended by state representative Tony Dale and Cedar Park Mayor of Matt Powell. Both are keenly interested in what the federal government will and will not do under Trump. Powell is worried about unfunded mandates.

"We're keeping an eye on everybody and hoping that any new rules the funding is a passed down the line disappoint us," said Powell

State Rep. Tony Dale expects Trump to ramp up federal resources on the Texas border with Mexico.

"There are some things they can't be rapidly that will improve the situation as it relates to reimbursement I have never had any hope that the federal government is going to help us in that regard regardless of who is in the White House."

The Cedar Park Republican went on to say that he expects major policy changes will not take place until after the Texas Legislature adjourned later this spring. Changes with budget and eligibility ramifications, Dale warns, could force a Summer or Fall Special Session.

For now the focus is on the end of one presidential term - which these Republicans considered to be divisive, and the beginning of another at a time that the country remains severely divided.