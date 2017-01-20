UT students walk out of class to rally against Trump Local News UT students walk out of class to rally against Trump Students are standing in solidarity with those targeted by Trump

The plan was for a 12:15 student walkout at the University of Texas.

We spoke with Sam Cannon who helped organize the walkout with the help of the "One Resistance" coalition. He says students are standing in solidarity with those targeted by Trump.

"We know that the cabinet that he's putting together targets workers, targets minorities, has a lot of problems with a lot of people that are a part of our community. Especially students here at the University," Cannon said.

When the protest really took off, one group wearing black and red masks and clothing held signs saying "all power to the people" and "no more presidents."

In the crowd were signs like '"Make Texas Mexico again."

Not everyone at the protest was on the same side. There were a couple of tense moments.

UT student Arthur Thorburn told Fox 7 he considers himself a "white nationalist."

And he says he deliberately showed up at the protest just to stir up controversy.

"I want to protect the identity of America. I am white. That's very important to me. And perhaps that's what 'white nationalist' means," Thorburn said.

Thorburn said he is a Trump supporter.

Some Trump supporters at the rally had a different approach.

Will Shelton and Sarah Douglas just hung back in the shade and played Ray Charles's version of "America the Beautiful" on a portable speaker.

"I came out today just wanting to show that the right side does have a voice and we do support our President and we do support the whole transition that it's peaceful and we just wish everyone would get along and get over it and look to making the country a more better place rather than getting held up on whose president right now," Shelton said.

After about an hour at the tower steps, the group criticized one of the historical statues on the UT mall and then took to the streets.

"We obviously are showing that we're not going to give up. There's still so much ahead. Just because he's President doesn't mean that the world's going to fall, the world's going to end. We still have our rights and we're united and here we stand," said UT student Stephanie Castellanos.