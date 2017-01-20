Anti-Trump protest in Austin Local News Anti-Trump protest in Austin While President Donald Trump's inaugural parade was taking place, thousands of Anti-Trump protesters met at Vic Mathias Shores in Austin. Protesters said they wanted to express their concerns over Trump's policies by joining together for a rally and march through downtown.

There was a mixture of high school students, UT students, local civil rights groups and city leaders at Vic Mathias shores. The rally started at 5 and took off through the streets around 6.

About 150 students at McCallum High School walked out around 3pm and chanted, "Not my President."

Although students there were too young to vote in the election, they said they still want their voices to be heard and hope to get a message across that they will not support Trump's policies.

Students loaded onto four packed Capital Metro buses to join protesters at Vic Mathias shores.

At the rally Austin Mayor Steve Adler and U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett made an appearance. They both said they wanted to show the Austin community they stand with them and share their concerns.

"This administration is going to be making a lot of decisions over the next 100 days and four years and it's important that communities like Austin try to impact those decisions by expressing what we believe. The good thing for the people who are going to be caught in the traffic tonight is these demonstrations don't happen all the time," Adler said.

"I think it will be a very tough couple of years. I think there are many ways we can make our voices heard, but the most effective ones are right here in this community where people speak up and they're not only concerned about the views of their elected officials, but of their neighbors," said Doggett.

The Austin Police Department closed roads as protesters filled the streets. As the march passed by intersections, police opened roads back up to minimize the impact on traffic in the area.