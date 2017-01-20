LGBTQ Human Rights rally held at the State Capitol Local News LGBTQ Human Rights rally held at the State Capitol Hundreds took to the steps of the State Capitol on Trump's Inauguration day for an LGBTQ Human Rights rally. The rally started in the evening with hundreds in attendance.

Hundreds took to the steps of the State Capitol on Trump’s Inauguration day for an LGBTQ Human Rights rally. The rally started in the evening with hundreds in attendance.

The organizers said they were holding the rally to show their commitment to preserving LGBTQ human rights.

Many spoke at the rally including newly elected Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, who said at the event he is the first openly gay council member to be seated. State Representative Lloyd Doggett also spoke.

Organizers said they wanted to hold a separate rally from the “One Resistance Rally” so it would be specifically for the LGBTQ community. They also said some of the legislation this year could have a negative effect on the LGBTQ community; this is just one of the reasons why they held the rally and intend on being at the legislative sessions at the Capitol. Joette Pelliccia was one of the organizers, “It's not really extremes that we are asking for, it's just common sense and coming together and we all be treated and dignified as humans. Because nobody has the right to feel less than anybody else,” she said. “We've come way too far to go back, so I think that everybody is trying to stay we are still here and we are very important and just because there is a new regime that's taken control of our country, that that's not going to affect us in a negative way as long as we keep standing up and fighting for our rights,” said Suzy Shelor said who is also an organizer.

The rally didn't take to the streets and stayed at the Capitol. Many said they would be back for the Woman’s March held the day after Trump’s inauguration.