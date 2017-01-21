Missing elderly man in Austin

Posted:Jan 21 2017 11:07AM CST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 11:09AM CST

The Austin Police Department is searching for 95-year-old Howard Slataper. He was last seen in the 100 block of Oertli Lane in North Austin around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. 

He is described as a white male, 6'0 tall, 200 pounds, wearing a green jacket, black/green flannel pajama pants and black slippers. He has short grey hair and uses a walker. 

Police say there is concern for his welfare and for anyone with information to call 911.


