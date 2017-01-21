Women's March in Austin

Posted:Jan 21 2017 02:06PM CST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 02:06PM CST

Thousands of people showed up at the Texas Capitol Saturday for Women's March on Austin. 

"This march isn't about being anti-Trump," said lead organizer Melissa Fiero in a statement. "It's about being part of a historic social movement and sending a bold message that women's rights are human rights."

They gathered to peacefully stand up for protection of human rights, safety and healthcare for all people, according to a statement.  

"Our goal is to send a loud and clear message to all levels of government, including the incoming Presidential administration, that we support and inspire each other and the nation to celebrate, honor and protect our diversity, freedom and human rights."

They started at the Capitol and plan to walk down Congress Ave towards 6th street, across 6th and north on Lavaca back to the capitol.

The march is a sister event to the Women's March on Washington in D.C. Hundreds of sister marches are taking place across the world.


