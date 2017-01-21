Women's March on Austin Rally held at State Capitol draws large crowd [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (RaeAnn Christensen) Local News Women’s March on Austin Rally held at State Capitol draws large crowd Tens of thousands of people streamed into the Texas State Capitol for a Women's March Rally. The events were a sister event to the Women's March on Washington. The nationwide movement was to come together to stand up to protect women's rights.

There were several musical acts and many spoke including motivation speaker Lizzie Valasquez, “Own your differences, own your uniqueness, shine your light to the world, because you will be shocked at the amazing things you can accomplish,” she said.

But it wasn’t all women in attendance, people of all ages, races, and genders, stood on behalf of women, just a day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Many Austin City Council members were in attendance and U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett spoke at the event, “We will not surrender our country to the narrow minded backward looking flat earth busy body view of life. We will never yield to those that will drag us backward into a time that we will never accept, let's never give up and never give in,” he said.

The crowd really got going when former Texas State Senator and Gender Equality Advocate Wendy Davis took the mic. “In some ways we have been complicit in giving up our own power. Well I don’t know about you my fellow nasty women warriors, but I have had enough of that,” she said. Wendy is known for 13-hour long filibuster in 2013 against a measure which included more restrictive abortion regulations for Texas. From abortion to child care and healthcare, education to workplace equality, Wendy said women now more than ever need to rise up and they need everyone behind them. “We are not a special interest group, we are not a subgroup, we are the majority in this country. In the coming days and weeks and months, we are going to be tested as we have never been before. And we won't just be fighting for our right for full equality, we will be fighting like hell to keep it from getting worse, and we are going to need to be there for each other,” she said.