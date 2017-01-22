Former KTBC Austin meteorologist Connor Vernon has passed away

Posted:Jan 22 2017 02:42PM CST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 02:47PM CST

FOX 7 Austin is deeply saddened to announce that our former KTBC Chief Meteorologist Connor Vernon has suddenly passed away. He was 63 years old.

Connor was the chief meteorologist at WDHN TV in Dothan, Alabama at the the time of his death.

Connor worked at our station from the late 1980s to mid 1990s when it was a CBS affiliate . He returned for several months in the late 1990s to FOX 7 to help us out in our weather department.

Connor worked at several stations throughout Alabama, Florida, and Texas during his career.

He's remembered as a great guy, quick with a joke and a wonderful co-worker.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.


