South Congress Sfanthor castle owner wants to see it live on

The popular Sfanthor House of Wax Museum on South Congress is giving away its castle.

The owners were not given the option to renew their lease and were forced to close in October 2016. The property they were on was sold to a new developer.

All of the museum's wax figures will not be relocated to the Museum of the Weird which is a sister property. The owners plan to open a new addition there called Sfanthor's Chamber of Horrors.

Unfortunately the castle will not be relocated and right now its fate is unknown.

Owner Steve Busti says, "Ultimately it's probably going to get demolished but I would love to see it live on somewhere else. I do actually have one or two people who are interested in possibly moving the facade and seeing it live on somewhere else."

The castle is being given away free of charge in the hopes it can be enjoyed elsewhere.

They are asking the public for help with donations so that they can relocate the wax figures and renovate the Museum of the Weird to accommodate them. If you'd like to help you can get more info here.