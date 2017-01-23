Gov. Abbott asks Travis Co Sheriff Hernandez to reverse sanctuary policy or lose funding

Posted:Jan 23 2017 01:36PM CST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 01:36PM CST

Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez strongly urging her to reverse her policy directive forbidding Travis County Sheriff's Office employees from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests.

Sheriff Hernandez released a video outlining her policy on February 20.

In the letter, Gov. Abbott calls Sheriff Hernandez's directive "dangerous" and "shortsighted" and says her decision is "not a pronouncement of sound public policy; it is a dangerous game of political Russian roulette—with the lives of Texans at stake.”

Gov. Abbott says that if Sheriff Hernandez does not reverse her policy by February 1 that it will result in the loss of grant money.

You can read more from Gov. Abbott here.

See the full letter Gov. Abbott sent to Sheriff Hernandez here (pdf).


