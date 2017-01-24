School choice advocates rallying at Capitol

Thousands are expected at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass a bill to give parents the power to decide what school is best for their children. It's part of National School Choice Week.

One of the advisors for School Choice Week, Randen Steinhauser, says it's time for parents to be in charge of their child's education and not the government.

Right now 30 states have school choice but Texas is not one of them.

During the last legislative session, the Senate passed a bill that would have given businesses tax breaks for donating to private school scholarships but the bill didn't pass the House.

Advocates are hoping for a different outcome from the current session.

Steinhauser says they're asking lawmakers to support education savings accounts. That would put money into a fund for each child so parents can decide where to spend it.

People are expected to meet on the East Lawn of the Capitol at 10 AM and then march to the south steps. Gov. Abbott will kick off the rally at 10:30 AM.

The rally is one of 20,000 events happening all across the country this week.