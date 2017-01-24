Teen killed in bicycle hit and run in Georgetown

Posted:Jan 24 2017 03:34PM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 03:56PM CST

19-year-old Thomas Ketterhagen was reported missing Monday night around 10 p.m. He was last seen riding his bike around 5 p.m.

Police found him Tuesday morning deceased along the roadway in the 2300 block of Patriot Way. Police believe he was hit by a blue car, however, there was little evidence at the scene.  

Ketterhagen graduated two years ago from Eastview High School and played in the soccer State Championship Game in 2015. He has a little brother currently on the Freshman team. 

Georgetown police are asking the community for help. If you have any information please contact Detective Kirby Shoemake at 512.930.8491 or kirby.shoemake@georgetown.org.  


