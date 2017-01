Two men threatened two women with guns in the Ingram Park Mall parking lot in San Antonio Tuesday morning.

"We're going to kill," they reportedly told the women. They were able to run away into the mall and call 911, according to police. They were not hurt.

After the women got away, witnesses said they heard two to three gunshots.

The two men were wearing black bandanas over their faces and fled the scene in a green SUV.

Two arrests have been made in connection to the incident.