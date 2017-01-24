Austin resident says she spotted UFO's Local News Austin resident says she spotted UFO's Some Austin residents want to know if the truth really is out there. On Monday night, they recorded video of what they think could be UFO's.

They're not alone.

There are reports that several people saw something in the sky over Texas.

It's a bird, It's a plane...

"I believe they were UFO's," says Rachel Jensen, witness.

Jensen says it was an impressive show in the sky over East Austin.

"By the time they actually got here, it's like they went up and then took off. The speed of them was so fast," says Jensen.

On Monday night her roommate noticed three lights coming at him. They were somewhat in a triangle formation. He called Jensen outside to check it out.

"Just as I stepped out, I looked to the sky and saw the triangle. Just as it was separating into three. Well there was one in the front and two behind it. They were bright orange, glowing, almost fiery," says Jensen.

At one point they saw a fourth light. They say it was moving back-and-forth erratically. Jensen made sure to grab her phone and capture as much of it on camera.

When it was over, she called Austin 311 to report it.

The American Meteor Society also received sighting reports Monday night. They say a fireball was seen by at least five people over Louisiana and Texas.

Photographer Christopher Sherman from Over Austin, captured this stunning photo.

It shows Downtown Austin, but if you look closely you can see a long curved light-streak passing through the tree and another smaller streak to the left.

It was also captured around the same time Jensen saw lights in the sky.

"You know sometimes you see things and you're like, what was it? Well this time it was like, somebody else saw it. Like I said, I'm excited to see what it was," says Jensen.

For now, it's a mystery.

