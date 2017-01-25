Gov. Abbott talks voter fraud & sanctuary cities in FOX News interview

Governor Greg Abbott covered a couple of controversial topics in an interview on "FOX & Friends" and discussed voter fraud and his escalating standoff with Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez over sanctuary cities policies.

You can watch the full interview here.

When asked about President Donald Trump's tweet saying he will be "asking for a major investigation" into voter fraud, Gov. Abbott talked about voter fraud in Texas and gave an example of a woman who was in the U.S. illegally and voted multiple times in the Dallas area about a year ago.

Abbott also stated that former President Obama also investigated voter fraud with a task force. Abbott went on to say, "voter fraud is real, it must be stopped. We need every tool to go after it."

Discussing his ongoing battle with Sheriff Hernandez, Abbott said Hernandez will lose her job unless she reverses plans to stop honoring all federal immigration detainers in her jail starting in February. Abbott hsa already said he will immediately withhold state grant dollars.

The Associated Press says that Abbott doesn't have the power to remove local officials. But Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills that would punish local governments for not arresting or detaining immigrants living in the country illegally.

President Trump is also expected to target sanctuary cities under executive actions on immigration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.