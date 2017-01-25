Gov. Abbott talks voter fraud & sanctuary cities in FOX News interview

Posted:Jan 25 2017 10:10AM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 10:27AM CST

Governor Greg Abbott covered a couple of controversial topics in an interview on "FOX & Friends" and discussed voter fraud and his escalating standoff with Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez over sanctuary cities policies.

You can watch the full interview here.

When asked about President Donald Trump's tweet saying he will be "asking for a major investigation" into voter fraud, Gov. Abbott talked about voter fraud in Texas and gave an example of a woman who was in the U.S. illegally and voted multiple times in the Dallas area about a year ago.

Abbott also stated that former President Obama also investigated voter fraud with a task force. Abbott went on to say, "voter fraud is real, it must be stopped. We need every tool to go after it."

Discussing his ongoing battle with Sheriff Hernandez, Abbott said Hernandez will lose her job unless she reverses plans to stop honoring all federal immigration detainers in her jail starting in February. Abbott hsa already said he will immediately withhold state grant dollars.

The Associated Press says that Abbott doesn't have the power to remove local officials. But Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills that would punish local governments for not arresting or detaining immigrants living in the country illegally.

President Trump is also expected to target sanctuary cities under executive actions on immigration.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories