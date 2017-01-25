Lockhart man arrested for possessing child pornography

A Lockhart man has been arrested on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. James Brian Gorley, 33, is charged with a third degree felony and could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

The Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office arrested Gorley.

The CEU began its investigation after receiving multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that Gorley uploaded child pornography to social networking websites.

A search of his home turned up images of child pornography on his mobile device.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The Child Exploitation Unit proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety.