Lockhart man arrested for possessing child pornography

Posted:Jan 25 2017 04:49PM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 05:50PM CST

A Lockhart man has been arrested on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. James Brian Gorley, 33, is charged with a third degree felony and could face up to ten years in prison if convicted. 

The Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office arrested Gorley.

The CEU began its investigation after receiving multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that Gorley uploaded child pornography to social networking websites.

A search of his home turned up images of child pornography on his mobile device.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The Child Exploitation Unit proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories