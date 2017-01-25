Three killed in crash near Smithville

DPS is investigating a crash that killed three people near Smithville.
By: Casey Claiborne

Posted:Jan 25 2017 05:40PM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 05:40PM CST

DPS is investigating a crash that killed 3 people near Smithville Wednesday morning.

The victims are identified as: 60-year-old John Rosales, his wife, 60-year-old Mage Rosales - and their friend 52-year old Bernice Rivera

Sgt. Dane Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety tells Fox 7 the call came into the Bastrop County Sheriff's office around 7:30 Wednesday morning. 
               
A gray Pontiac sedan was heading north on FM 2104. 

Sgt. Baker says the man and woman in the front were wearing seatbelts.
               
But the woman sitting in the back was not. 

"The driver drifted into the southbound lane, crossed into the southbound ditch and struck a tree head on.  It killed the driver and passenger and ejected the rear passenger," Baker said.

Sgt. Baker says the passenger who was ejected also died on scene.
               
And he says speed was most likely not a factor in the crash.  Something may have happened to the driver.

"[I] believe medical, because we don't believe speed is a factor.  But due to the fact that they were probably going the speed limit or close to it but there was no pre-impact breaking or any pre-impact skid marks.  There was no evasive action taken to avoid another vehicle on the roadway," Baker said.

Baker says there will be an autopsy on the driver to find out exactly what went wrong behind the wheel.  He says 2 of the people are from Smithville and the third was planning on moving there from the Waco area.


