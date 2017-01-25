Man groped 16-year old girl on ACC campus Local News Man groped 16-year old girl on ACC campus The Austin Community College Riverside campus is warning students to remain vigilant in the wake of a sex assault on campus. Police say a man assaulted a 16-year old girl in the library on Monday.

ACC police say on Monday just after 2:00 pm, they went to the campus library, where a 16-year-old student claimed to be sexually assaulted. “People are very glad about the measures that were taken. It was a very quick response, it was a quick apprehension,” said Dr. Virginia Fraire, vice-president of student services.

The victim says a man followed her into the library. Once she sat down in a cubicle, he approached her, kissed and groped her. Police say it was twenty-two year old Jonathan Aldaco. The 16-year-old reported it to the dean of students.



Police quickly tracked him down at the nearby Barnes and Noble bookstore.

The assault was caught on camera, something Fraire says was a big help. “We also have cameras all over the campuses. So campuses are very well surveyed. There is a lot of surveillance,” said Fraire.

Brandon Alvarado says he knew Aldaco. “We would always see him walking up and down the street by himself. He was a very closed person. I thought he was actually a cool kid to maybe hang around sometimes, but I guess not,” said Alvarado.

Students are happy about the quick response.

“I don’t feel unsafe when I come to school ever on any campus. I’ve been to multiple campuses, so I was really shocked, I was like oh my gosh,” said Natasha Day, student.

Austin police have not said if this is the man they suspect to be connected to several sex assault in North Austin or the assault that happened around that time frame, just near ACC Riverside. Regardless, the campus wants to reassure students of their safety and ask them to remain vigilant.

“Be alert and to report anything they see that might seem unusual,” said Fraire.



Aldaco was arrested on and charged with indecency with a child. He was booked on a $40,000 bond.

He was also instructed to stay at least 200 yards away from the victim.