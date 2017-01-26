Ten Most Wanted Fugitive wanted for murder in Austin arrested

Posted:Jan 26 2017 04:54PM CST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 04:54PM CST

Van Wisse was arrested on Thursday, January 26, 2017 in Laredo, Texas. Robert Van Wisse was being sought for his alleged involvement in the 1983 attack and murder of Laurie Stout. 

APD responded to a call just before 8:30 a.m. on September 20, 1983 to a deceased person call and found the body of Stout in an office building. Stout's death was later ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Stout had been working a late night shift cleaning the building when she was murdered. Stout was 22 at the time of her death. She was a daughter, sister, wife and mother to a 19-month-old baby daughter.

Van Wisse, who was a student enrolled at UT-Austin at the time, was in the building registering for a course on the night of the murder. Investigators determined Van Wisse was one of the last persons seen in the building before the murder. Officials believe Van Wisse left the Austin area when he learned he might be a suspect.

A an arrest warrant was issued for Van Wisse in October 1996 after he was charged with murder.

Another warrant was issued a year later. On December 13, 2016, at a joint press conference in Austin, Texas, Robert Van Wisse was announced as the 511th addition to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

On January 26, 2017, Van Wisse surrendered to law enforcement officers on the Task Force in Laredo, Texas.

At this time, no further information is available. 

Read Austin murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories