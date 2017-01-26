AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing two-year-old boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Mark Leeson of La marque, Texas.

According to the La Marque Police Department, Mark Leeson has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mark was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it and blue jeans.

Police believe he may be with 18-year-old Hailey Richter and 21-year-old Zikeyas McCullum.

Hailey is a 5' 9" white female weighing 190 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Zikeyas is a 5' 2" black male with brown eyes and black hair. The suspects are driving a 1998 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with TX License Plate FTM1941.

The suspect was last heard from in La Marque, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9269.