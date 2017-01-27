Man stopped at traffic stop, charged with human trafficking

(New Braunfels Police Department)
(New Braunfels Police Department)

Posted:Jan 27 2017 02:09PM CST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 02:09PM CST

The New Braunfels Police Department has charged 30-year-old Roderick Tasby of Dallas with Human Trafficking, a First Degree Felony. During a traffic stop, it was learned that the juvenile female passenger traveling with Tasby was listed as a runaway out of Dallas and that she had numerous escort ads posted on the internet which indicated she had been involved in prostitution in Austin, San Antonio, and Louisiana.

According to police, while contacting the driver the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Further investigation at the scene revealed that the driver of the vehicle had attempted to conceal marijuana from the officer during the traffic stop.

It was also learned that Tasby was involved in facilitating and benefitting from the juvenile female's involvement in prostitution. Tasby was then arrested on charges of Tampering with Evidence (3rd degree felony), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and Failure to ID (Class B Misdemeanor).

He was taken to the Comal County Jail and bond was set at $12,000.

An  additional arrest warrant charging Tasby with Human Trafficking, a 1st degree felony (Trafficking of Persons - TPC 20A.02) was signed. The arrest warrant alleges that Tasby intentionally and knowingly transported the juvenile female in a vehicle in support of prostitution, and that Tasby allegedly benefitted monetarily from her involvement in prostitution.

That arrest warrant was served at the Comal County Jail and an additional bond of $300,000 was issued.

The investigation into this case continues by the New Braunfels Police Department C.I.D.

The juvenile female has since been reunited with family members and is currently receiving victim services from the New Braunfels Police Department and various other agencies.


