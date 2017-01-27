Suspect arrested in deadly Georgetown hit-and-run

The Georgetown Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Aaron Davison in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Thomas (Tommy) Ketterhagen.

According to police, Tommy was last seen riding his bicycle in the 2300 block area of Patriot Way around 5 pm on Monday, January 23, 2017. He was found Tuesday morning deceased along the roadway with obvious injuries from impact with a motor vehicle.

Police also recovered pieces of a front headlight and numerous dark blue paint chips from the scene.

While conducting interviews, a witness told police officers he was traveling on the North bound State Highway 130 around 6:30 p.m. on Monday when he saw a dark blue pickup truck driving in and out of traffic between Chandler Road and Patriot Way in Georgetown. The witness reported that the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into oncoming traffic when he heard a 'large boom sound'.

According to the witness, the driver and passenger in the dark blue pickup truck stopped, got out to look in the ditch, and got back in the truck before turning right on Maple Street. The witness described the pickup truck as a Chevrolet Silverado, possibly a 2500 with after mark wheels.

Officers researched the Georgetown Police Department's data base for dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickups and only found one. That vehicle was registered to Aaron Richard Davison of Georgetown, Texas.

A helicopter was requested by police officers to fly over Davison's address in Georgetown. Several pieces of the headlight were observed to be missing as well as other markings.

Davison was taken into custody by the Georgetown Police.