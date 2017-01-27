Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed Georgetown teen

Georgetown police have arrested a hit-and-run driver they believe struck and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist.

20-year-old Aaron Richard Davison turned himself into authorities Friday morning. He is charged with accident involving personal injury or death.

“On behalf of the city, the county and everybody here, we pass on our heartfelt condolences to the Ketterhagen family,” said Georgetown Police Captain Roland Waits.

19-year-old Thomas Ketterhagen was reported missing by his parents Monday night. They said he left his Georgetown home on a bicycle around 4 p.m. and never returned.

“At 10:00 that evening, his parents called him in as a missing person. Unfortunately, his mother went out and found him the morning of the 24th deceased in the 2300 block of Patriot Way,” Waits said.

A witness of the crash told police he had seen a dark blue Chevy Silverado speeding and swerving down State Highway 130 Monday evening. The witness told officers that driver turned onto Patriot Way around 6:30 p.m.



“He also observed that that vehicle crossed the center line and went into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck what appeared to be a bicycle. The witness said he did not see a bicyclist or a person on the bike. He just saw what appeared to be a wheel get thrust up into the air,” said Waits.

The witness said two people got out of the blue Chevy and looked in a ditch before speeding off.



“As the witness drove by, he looked to see if there was a person nearby. He did not witness anybody in the area,” Waits said.



Crime scene detectives recovered part of a headlight and dark blue paint chips at the crash site. They were able to determine that headlight came from a specific type of Chevy vehicle.

“Additionally a check of the department records management system for any involvement with a dark blue 1998-2000 Chevy Silverado revealed one vehicle hit that we have had history with,” said Waits.

Georgetown police said they visited the address listed and found the truck parked in a driveway behind a gate. With help from a DPS helicopter they got a better view confirming the truck was missing a headlight and had damage to the driver's side fender.

Police were able to get a warrant for the truck and the Chevy was searched for evidence. Then, Thursday officers received a written statement from 20-year-old Aaron Richard Davison who admitted to driving the truck and striking an object on Patriot Way.

“Mr. Davison also wrote that once he became aware that a man on a bicycle was killed on the same road, he realized he was likely responsible for the death of a person,” Waits said.

Davison turned himself into police Friday morning. He is currently at the Williamson County jail charged with accident involving personal injury or death, a second degree felony.

Although there was another passenger with Davison at the time of the crash, police said there are no pending criminal charges.

They are still working to determine if distracted driving or driving under the influence could've been a factor.

Davison's bond totals $50,000.

A GoFundMe account has been started for Ketterhagen’s family at this website.