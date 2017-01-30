Man charged for recording a minor in HEB bathroom

Posted:Jan 30 2017 03:33PM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 03:33PM CST

A minor girl ran out of a bathroom stall at HEB on Sunday crying that someone put a phone under her stall door.

The suspect is 30-year-old Leonard Brooke Williams.

According to the police affidavit, Ricardo Dominguez was with his family at the HEB on Bluestein Blvd. His youngest daughter needed to use the restroom, so he had the older one escort her. Not long after, the victim came running out of the bathroom claiming she saw a flash come from a phone under her stall.

Dominguez went into the bathroom and saw a pair of men's shoes in one of the stalls so he got a manager who told the man to get out.

Police responded to a 911 call and found Williams a short distance from the HEB. Wiliams has been arrested and charged with invasive visual recording. 


