5-year-old hit by car, police searching for suspect

Posted:Jan 30 2017 05:54PM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 06:24PM CST

The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a 5-year-old boy and failed to stop and help. 

On January 23 APD responded to the 3500 block of Webberville Rd. The boy was crossing the street to a convenience store when he was hit. The car sped away from the scene. 

The victim's grandma, Linda Young, says the little boy is recovering. He has a concussion but no broken bones. He was taken to Dell Children's Hospital and has since been released. 

The suspected vehicle is a silver/grey, possibly mid-late 90's four door Honda Accord.  

Police released the below video. 


