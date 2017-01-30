5-year-old hit by car, police searching for suspect

The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a 5-year-old boy and failed to stop and help.

On January 23 APD responded to the 3500 block of Webberville Rd. The boy was crossing the street to a convenience store when he was hit. The car sped away from the scene.

The victim's grandma, Linda Young, says the little boy is recovering. He has a concussion but no broken bones. He was taken to Dell Children's Hospital and has since been released.

The suspected vehicle is a silver/grey, possibly mid-late 90's four door Honda Accord.

Police released the below video.