Old Circleville Store destroyed by fire

An iconic store in Williamson County suffered a fire that burned a large portion of the business. The community is rallying to help the owners restore a piece of the small town's history.
By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Jan 31 2017 02:13PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 02:13PM CST

The Circleville Store sits off Highway 95 just north of Taylor.
           
The building was built in 1905 and has served as many things: from a general store, a meat market and, now a bar and grill. Recently, a kitchen fire broke out destroying much of the building. Nobody was hurt, but hearts surely were. The owner says the community has since reached out to help rebuild.

“They've been out here not only just offering physical labor or anything like that but offering emotional support and anything else they can provide for us. This is a place for the community. It's been in the community for so long,” said Joe Barcuch, owner.

The store will remain closed for the time being. Barcuch say they don't know exactly when they will reopen.


