TxDOT launches website for I-35 construction alerts

TxDOT released a new website to keep drivers informed on their commute in the Capital Area. My35Contruction.org will give users up-to-date information about lane closures, crashes and delays on the construction projects.

According to TxDOT, the online tools include the following:

Interactive travel map highlighting construction impacts along the I-35 corridor

Alerts to notify drivers of impacts before they hit the road

Customized email notifications with lane closures and project updates

Up-to-date social media notifications

Detailed project information

Access to live traffic cameras and travel times (coming soon)

TxDOT estimates there will be construction for the next 10-15 years along the 79 miles in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties.