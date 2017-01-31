TxDOT launches website for I-35 construction alerts

Posted:Jan 31 2017 03:26PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:02PM CST

TxDOT released a new website to keep drivers informed on their commute in the Capital Area. My35Contruction.org will give users up-to-date information about lane closures, crashes and delays on the construction projects. 

According to TxDOT, the online tools include the following:

  • Interactive travel map highlighting construction impacts along the I-35 corridor
  • Alerts to notify drivers of impacts before they hit the road 
  • Customized email notifications with lane closures and project updates
  • Up-to-date social media notifications
  • Detailed project information
  • Access to live traffic cameras and travel times (coming soon)

TxDOT estimates there will be construction for the next 10-15 years along the 79 miles in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties.  

 


