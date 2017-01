On January 6 the Office of Student Involvement at Texas State University suspended the following four fraternities.

Pi Kappa Alpha - 2 year suspension

Alpha Tau Omega - 3 year suspension

Kappa Alpha order - 4 year suspension

Delta Tau Delta - 5 year suspension

The student justice panel suspended them for "alcohol-related issues relating to an off-campus social event last October 28," a Texas State official said.

FOX 7's Elizabeth Saab is following this story and will have more tonight.