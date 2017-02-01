Gov. Abbott blocks Travis County funds over 'sanctuary cities'

Posted:Feb 01 2017 10:11AM CST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 10:11AM CST

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has blocked funding for the first time over so-called "sanctuary cities" after Travis County's sheriff stopped complying with all federal immigration detainers.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman said Tuesday that $1.5 million in previously approved criminal justice grants will no longer go to Travis County. The move follows Sheriff Sally Hernandez announcing after President Donald Trump's inauguration that she would stop honoring all immigration holds in her jails.

That blocked funding in Texas' fifth-largest county is only a fraction of Hernandez's budget but funds programs such as crime victim services and drug treatment courts.

 Abbott has asked the Texas Legislature to prioritize a "sanctuary city" law between now and June. The Republican wants the power to remove locally elected officials and block a wider array of funds.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories