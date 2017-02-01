Travis County Sheriff's Office on lookout for burglary suspects

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying two people suspected of burglarizing various businesses.

Photos released are from a burglary that took place on Christmas Day at Life Storage located at 2440 W. Whitestone in Cedar Park.

The suspects are described as a white male and female with two black dogs wearing orange service dog style vests.

Video footage also shows the suspects driving a small blue SUV, possibly a Kia.

Seven burglaries were reported earlier in 2016 involving the same vehicle.

TCSO asks that anyone with information about the suspects or details of the burglaries call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.