Dog involved in San Marcos infant fatality euthanized by owner's request

The dog involved in an infant fatality last month has been euthanized at the owner's request.

According to police, the dog was euthanized Tuesday after the owners submitted surrender paperwork and a request for euthanasia to the San Marcos Police Department. SMPD forwarded the request to San Marcos Animal Control, which carried out the euthanasia based on the results of its own investigation and from information gathered by SMPD.

On Tuesday, January 17, EMS and SMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sagewood for a report of a two-month-old who was unresponsive and had suffered numerous animal bites.

The child was transported to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno at 2:08 p.m.

The father of the child told investigators that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer. He awoke about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch with obvious injury.

Animal control was contacted, and a German shepherd was impounded from inside the home.

