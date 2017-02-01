Federal hiring freeze affecting Austin workers Local News Federal hiring freeze affecting Austin workers Last week, President Trump ordered a hiring freeze on federal, civilian employees.

Information technology specialist Terry Flemings was looking forward to starting his new job with the IRS January 25.

“I really wanted to go into the federal line of work. They have good benefits, healthcare is one thing that concerned me,” said Flemings.

One day before his start date at the Austin office, he got a voicemail.

“I pretty much just assumed it was them friendly reminding me where my shift started and where I was going in,” said Flemings.

Instead it was a voicemail telling him not to come to work.

He got the same message in an email, saying to not report to work.

“I really just said ‘expletive Trump.’ That was the first word that came out of my mouth because I really couldn't think of anything else,” said Flemings.

In his memorandum, the president states this is an opportunity for departments to use existing money more efficiently. It's part of a long term plan to reduce the size of the federal government.

“Our government is made up of people. We need people to run our government. This is a very big country,” said Flemings.

Flemings is not alone in his situation.

“There's been an outpouring of support from just other job offers and people telling me their stories about either working at the V.A., or different branches of the federal government,” said Flemings.



Flemings just thinks the president could find another way, besides cutting jobs.

“People are complaining oh it's just the IRS. But when they want that tax return to come in, that's when they are going to complain. Those tax returns will be taking a very long time,” said Flemings.