Racist fliers circulating on Texas State campus

Posted:Feb 01 2017 10:12PM CST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 10:12PM CST

For the third time in recent months racist fliers have been posted around Texas State University.

A University Professor spotted the flier on Monday. It's one of several believed to have been put up around campus by a white nationalist group. Fox7 has chosen not to identify the group. On their Twitter page, the group also claims to have posted similar flyers on campuses around Texas.

 

 

On Monday, Texas State University President Denise Trauth tweeted about the fliers and staff  was “looking into it”.

There have been 3 reports in 3 months of racially charged fliers on the Texas State University campus. In November, pro-Trump fliers were posted that threatened diversity advocated on campus

In  December, fliers were posted on campus buildings urging people to report undocumented immigrants. The fliers, which university officials said were not authorized, had the phone number for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The racist right in the U.S. over the last couple of years has targeted college campuses for what they see as a recruiting ground of impressionable young people they could sway over into their racist causes,” says the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Ryan Lenz. The non-profit specializes in civil rights advocacy. They also track hate groups around the United States.

“Donald Trump's campaign over the last two years blew a dog whistle to a number of ideologies of the radical right. Racists especially, they saw in Donald trump a person who was willing to implement policies that cater to their interests,” says Lenz.

In an open post to students on Tuesday, Texas State University President Denise Trauth denounced the fliers saying, “racial intolerance has no place at Texas state. These fliers are meant to divide us; please do not allow that to happen. ”


