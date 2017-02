The nationwide campaign to end hunger, Souper Bowl of Caring, is wrapping up and the Central Texas Food Bank still needs help to meet its goal. So far the food bank has raised more than 2.3 million meals but its goal is to provide nearly three million.

Souper Bowl of Caring uses the Super Bowl to encourage people to donate food and money to help their local communities end hunger.

One in six Central Texans struggle to find their next meal and 46,000 people get help from the food bank each year.