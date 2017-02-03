Deportation fears loom amidst political debate Local News Deportation fears loom amidst political debate The talk of immigrations and customs enforcement and SB-4 has some fearing deportation.

Diana Ramirez came to the U.S. when she was 9. She is at the Texas capitol to speak against SB-4, a bill that would require local police to work closely with ICE.

“This is a bill that is racist, a bill that will really hurt the trust between the community and law enforcement,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says it was one encounter when she was pulled over that changed her views on living in America.

“Whenever I showed my driver’s license, the police officer asked if it was fake. I'm quite sure if I was blonde and white and had another name, he would have never asked that. At that point, something really pissed me off. So I am no longer afraid of being undocumented,” said Ramirez.

That same sentiment is shared by many who testified and who were waiting to testify.

“People just like me who have been living in this country for years, and have established a home here are scared,” said Sheridan Aguirre, immigrant.

With rumors of ICE raids circulating, Aguirre says it's important for immigrants to know their rights.

“If folks find ice is outside their door, the first thing they should do is not open the door whatsoever. If they encounter ICE, they can also wait or hold on any interactions until they find an immigration attorney,” said Aguirre.

Supporters of SB-4 say it's a matter of law and order, and public safety. As the debate rages on, some like Ramirez hope the bill does not pass.

“Being undocumented does not mean you're a criminal. We're not criminals. I've never even gotten a ticket,” said Ramirez.