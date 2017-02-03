Former Westlake Teacher pleads guilty

Ex Westlake teacher Haeli Way charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student. 
Posted:Feb 03 2017 12:06PM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 12:06PM CST

Haeli Wey, a former teacher at Westlake High School, plead guilty in court Friday morning for two felony charges of improper relationship between educator and student. 

Wey was arrested in December 2015 following two alleged inappropriate relationships with students at the school. 

 Wey is scheduled to return to court on March 10 for sentencing. 

